Home Nation

AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over Adani issue 

The party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a joint parliamentary committee comprising members from various parties should probe the matter.

Published: 12th February 2023 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

AAP protest

AAP protest in Ahmedabad (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters here, demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

The party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a joint parliamentary committee comprising members from various parties should probe the matter.

"BJP is running away from the probe. There is only one leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation," he said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

The business conglomerate has dismissed the allegations as lies.

ALSO READ | Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh 

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The party has also been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP protests BJP headquarters Adani issue 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp