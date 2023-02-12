Home Nation

Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP's Kannauj

An attempt has been made by miscreants to disturb the peace, said Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh

Published: 12th February 2023

Representational Image: A statue of B R Ambedkar (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

KANNAUJ: A statue of B R Ambedkar was found vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Sarai Prayag village here, police said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify the accused, they said.

According to the police, the Ambedkar statue in Gursahaiganj area was damaged by some miscreants on Saturday night.

An attempt has been made by miscreants to disturb the peace, said Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh.

Senior officers reached the spot and assured the locals of action against the accused who also demanded installation of a new statue.

A new statue will be installed in place of the damaged statue, the SP said.

The members of the Bhim Army also reached the spot and expressed their displeasure over the matter.

