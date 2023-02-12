Home Nation

Maharashtra: Four workers injured in blaze at chemical unit in Badlapur MIDC

The blaze was reported from Badlapur MIDC at 12:50 pm and four fire engines from Kulgaon Municipal Council and Anand Nagar MIDC were deployed for dousing operations, an official said.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:11 PM

Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Four workers were injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The blaze was reported from Badlapur MIDC at 12:50 pm and four fire engines from Kulgaon Municipal Council and Anand Nagar MIDC were deployed for dousing operations, he said.

"While one worker in the chemical factory received 15-30 per cent burns and has been hospitalised, three others sustained minor injuries after they jumped from a height to escape the blaze. It was put out after three hours. Presently, cooling operations are underway at the site," he said.

The cause of the fire is being probed, he added.

