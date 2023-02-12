Nine students of UP govt primary school infected with chickenpox 

By PTI

BALLIA: Nine students and a teacher of a government primary school at Govindpur village in the district's Sohaon development block have been found infected with chickenpox, doctors said on Sunday.

Nine children of the primary school have been found to be infected, Community Health Centre (Narahi) Superintendent Dr Saket Bihari Sharma said.

Block Education Officer Lalji confirmed that assistant teacher Vivek Kumar has also been infected.

School sources said some of the children began to display symptoms, including red spots on the face, a few days ago. Information about the children being infected was received on Friday.

Acting on the information, Health department teams began their treatment and also made efforts to prevent the further spread of the disease, Sharma said.

