As Kataria made Assam Governor, will Raje be back in Raj mainstream politics?

Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as Governor of Assam on Sunday. An eight-time MLA and a one-time MP, Kataria has also been the president of Rajasthan BJP in the past.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as Governor of Assam on Sunday. An eight-time MLA and a one-time MP, Kataria has also been the president of Rajasthan BJP in the past. An RSS-backed leader from south Rajasthan, Kataria said that he had no such expectation.

Talking to the media, he claimed that two days ago, PM Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about his well being, but there was no discussion about the update. However, it is believed that signals were given to Kataria through the call.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders have all congratulated Kataria on being made governor.

This move is  also seen as shift in giving the reins of  the leadership to younger generation in the election year. However, now the discussion has intensified in political circles as to who will be the leader of the opposition in the state. As the assembly session is currently on, there is also a reply on the budget that has to be given. In such a situation, rumours  say that the name of the Leader of the Opposition can be announced today or tomorrow.

The RSS backed Kataria was seen as a major alternative to the former CM Vasundhara Raje. Now political circles are buzzing whether this may lead to Raje’s rehabilitation in mainstream politics of the state. Apart from Raje, many other leaders including Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal are in the race of LOP. 

  • SN
    Vasundhara Raje never got re-elected and she lost twice after right her terms as CM. Rajasthan BJP needs new blood
    4 hours ago reply
