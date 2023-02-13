Bhim Army chief vows joint SC/ST, OBC front in MP 

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Led by Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, organisations representing Dalits, OBCs and tribals – which together account for nearly 70% of Madhya Pradesh’s total population of around 8 crore —came together on Sunday for an impressive rally in Bhopal.

Enthused by the gathering, the Bhim Army chief announced fielding candidates under the collective banner of Dalit, tribal, OBC and minority community in the Assembly polls due later this year. Ravan said his strategy was aimed at offering an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

“We’ll no longer believe anyone, and fight our battle collectively in the state polls. The BJP and Congress have always denied us our rights and opportunities,” he said. Details about contesting the state polls would be worked out at a joint meeting of all the partners in the future, Ravan said.

“It’s time we moved from the sadak (roads) to the sadan (legislature) to fight for our rights. We’ll no longer allow ‘rani ka beta’ (queen’s son) to become the raja (king). Those who have the decisive vote will be the ones to rule,” said Bhim Army chief.

He took a swipe at Mayawati-led BSP whose strength in the MP Assembly declined to two seats in the 2018 polls compared to 4 seats in 2013. He read out the 31-point demands of the collective forum. These included holding the caste census, enacting a law for caste-based reservation, among others.

