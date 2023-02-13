Home Nation

Bhim Army chief vows joint SC/ST, OBC front in MP 

Ravan said his strategy was aimed at offering an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Led by Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, organisations representing Dalits, OBCs and tribals – which together account for nearly 70% of Madhya Pradesh’s total population of around 8 crore —came together on Sunday for an impressive rally in Bhopal.

Enthused by the gathering, the Bhim Army chief announced fielding candidates under the collective banner of Dalit, tribal, OBC and minority community in the Assembly polls due later this year. Ravan said his strategy was aimed at offering an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

“We’ll no longer believe anyone, and fight our battle collectively in the state polls. The BJP and Congress have always denied us our rights and opportunities,” he said. Details about contesting the state polls would be worked out at a joint meeting of all the partners in the future, Ravan said.

“It’s time we moved from the sadak (roads) to the sadan (legislature) to fight for our rights. We’ll no longer allow ‘rani ka beta’ (queen’s son) to become the raja (king). Those who have the decisive vote will be the ones to rule,” said Bhim Army chief.

He took a swipe at Mayawati-led BSP whose strength in the MP Assembly declined to two seats in the 2018 polls compared to 4 seats in 2013.  He read out the 31-point demands of the collective forum. These included holding the caste census, enacting a law for caste-based reservation, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Bhim Army Azad Samaj Party Dalits OBCs Tribals
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp