Home Nation

Chhattisgarh court sets up QR codes for easier retrieval of evidence

The court is setting up the digital service of e-malkhana to overcome the challenges faced while safely storing the confiscated properties connected to suspected crimes.

Published: 13th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

QR Code

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Sample this: The counterfeit notes kept in the ‘malkhana’ years ago are to be produced before the court as evidence, but they have crumbled, and are a far sight from how they looked when seized. Challenges like this will be a thing of the past at the District and Sessions Court at Balrampur, Chhattisgarh.

The court is setting up the digital service of e-malkhana to overcome the challenges faced while safely storing the confiscated properties connected to suspected crimes, in order to be retrieved later without delay or tampering from the malkhana — a warehouse of seized goods kept as evidence at courts or police stations.

The e-malkhana will enable identification of the actual property among similar-looking objects seized in different criminal cases, as each property has been allocated a QR code that classifies it with details like case status, case year, property reports and its stage.

“Evidence management is an integral part of the criminal justice system. Such properties/items can be accessed with reassurance by the smartphone QR code scanner to quickly locate it. It prevents tampering of evidence, saves time and updates the property-related case proceedings,” Judge Sirajuddin Qureshi said.
“Such a system is remarkable and should be replicated in other courts too,” said Justice Sachin Singh Rajput of Chhattisgarh High Court who inaugurated the facility.

The system will also prevent delays in tracking the evidence properties. “The in-charge of e-malkhana gets a message from the court, after which the property is picked from the catalogue and produced swiftly,” said First Additional Session Judge Prafull Sonwani.The properties will also be equipped with ‘radio frequency IDs’ so that any unauthorised effort to take them will result in an alert beep.

Better classification at e-malkhana

The e-malkhana at the District & Sessions Court, Balrampur, will enable identification of the actual property among similar-looking objects seized in different cases, as each property has been given a QR code that classifies it with details like case status, case year, property reports and its stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malkhana Chhattisgarh QR code
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp