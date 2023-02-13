Home Nation

Cop dragged on car's bonnet for 1.5 km in Maharashtra; driver charged with murder bid

The constable was on duty at a busy junction in Vasai on Mumbai's fringes when he spotted a car having Uttar Pradesh registration jumping the traffic signal and asked its driver to stop

Published: 13th February 2023 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from a video showing a traffic police constable being dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 1.5 km.

By PTI

PALGHAR: A traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 1.5 km after the driver suddenly raced away in the vehicle on being stopped for jumping signal in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The car driver, a 19-year-old man who did not possess a valid driving licence, was arrested after the incident on Sunday evening and charged with attempt to murder among other offences, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of the Manickpur police station.

The constable was on duty at a busy junction in Vasai on Mumbai's fringes when he spotted a car having Uttar Pradesh registration jumping the traffic signal and asked its driver to stop, Patil said.

Even as the constable was questioning the driver, the motorist suddenly accelerated the car and hit the policeman, who fell on its bonnet and was dragged for around 1.5 km, leaving him injured, he said.

The car came to a halt due to a traffic jam and bystanders pinned down the driver and handed him over to the police, said the inspector.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were registered against the car driver, Patil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constable dragged
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp