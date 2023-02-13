Increase Twitter presence: Maha BJP to its leaders

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra BJP has asked its elected representatives, leaders and workers to be active on social media, and amplify the party voice by tweeting, and retweeting the prime minister, party national and state president and important leader’s tweets. The state party had held a two-day meeting of BJP leaders in Nasik where the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked his party-elected representatives and leaders should be very much active on social media, particularly on Twitter. “Oppositions have learned the trick of social media now, therefore the BJP leaders and workers if they want to be in BJP have to be active on social media to amplify the party views. This is a must and need of the hour,” Fadnavisa said. “We are going to monitor the social media accounts of all BJP elected representatives and leaders. And this will be one of the criteria while giving the party ticket. Followers and his influence on social media will also be checked,” he said.