Home Nation

India’s riches tied to UP, says Prez

he also acknowledged the efforts made by farmers and industrialists of the state in giving a robust push to its economy.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the closing ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit on Sunday | pti

President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the closing ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit on Sunday | pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Linking the prosperity of the country directly with the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu said by implementing far-sighted policies, the state today symbolized the growth engine of New India.

“If Uttar Pradesh is prosperous, India too will be prosperous,” said the President while addressing entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, policy-makers, ministers and officials at the closing ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit-2023, in the state capital on Sunday.

Expressing confidence that the summit would yield meaningful results and help UP emerge as the best investment destination in the region with global recognition, the President said UP was not only the largest state of the country in terms of population, but also a state that contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

Murmu said the prevailing political stability at the Centre and the state was crucial for sustained investment and industrial growth. She lauded the state government for framing pro-investment policies and ensuring their implementation.

She also acknowledged the efforts made by farmers and industrialists of the state in giving a robust push to its economy. “This would surely make UP a key player in India’s growth story,” said the President claiming that the infra boost would not only help the citizens but would also make the investors comfortable in setting up their businesses.

The President said that it was heartening to note that the objectives of “sustainable and inclusive” growth, which were also the core highlights of the Union Budget 2023-24, were part of the UPGIS-2023.

Describing UP as the land of ‘annapurna,’ Murmu termed UP farmers as the “actual ‘annadata’ of the country. “I come from a farmer’s family and understand the role of the agriculture in the economic growth of the country,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp