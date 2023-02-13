India’s riches tied to UP, says Prez

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Linking the prosperity of the country directly with the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu said by implementing far-sighted policies, the state today symbolized the growth engine of New India.

“If Uttar Pradesh is prosperous, India too will be prosperous,” said the President while addressing entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, policy-makers, ministers and officials at the closing ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit-2023, in the state capital on Sunday.

Expressing confidence that the summit would yield meaningful results and help UP emerge as the best investment destination in the region with global recognition, the President said UP was not only the largest state of the country in terms of population, but also a state that contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

Murmu said the prevailing political stability at the Centre and the state was crucial for sustained investment and industrial growth. She lauded the state government for framing pro-investment policies and ensuring their implementation.

She also acknowledged the efforts made by farmers and industrialists of the state in giving a robust push to its economy. “This would surely make UP a key player in India’s growth story,” said the President claiming that the infra boost would not only help the citizens but would also make the investors comfortable in setting up their businesses.

The President said that it was heartening to note that the objectives of “sustainable and inclusive” growth, which were also the core highlights of the Union Budget 2023-24, were part of the UPGIS-2023.

Describing UP as the land of ‘annapurna,’ Murmu termed UP farmers as the “actual ‘annadata’ of the country. “I come from a farmer’s family and understand the role of the agriculture in the economic growth of the country,” she said.

