Maharashtra: 4 rail trackmen killed as tower wagon hits them in Nashik

The trackmen were working when the tower wagon came from the wrong side and crushed them to death, a police official said.

Published: 13th February 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NASHIK: Four railway trackmen were killed after a tower wagon hit them in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, officials said.

The tower wagon is used for maintenance of overhead equipment in electrified sections. The incident took place at around 5.45 am between Lasalgaon and Ugaon stations of the Central Railway, the officials said.

The trackmen were working when the tower wagon came from the wrong side and crushed them to death, a police official said.

After getting information about the incident, a team of Lasalgaon police reached the spot. They took the wagon driver into custody, he said.

The four employees were rushed to Lasalgaon rural hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Bhaurao Kedare (38), Dinesh Sahadu Darade (35), Krishna Atmaram Ahire (40) and Santosh Sukhdev Shirsath (38), they added.

Later, angry railway employees staged a protest on tracks at Lasalgaon railway station, claiming that senior officials did not reach the spot even after three hours of the accident.

The protesters stopped Manmad-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Godavari Express for about 10 minutes.

