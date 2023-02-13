Home Nation

‘Massive lithium reserves could be game changer for India, J&K’

The discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium reserves in Reasi district is the most important discovery in recent times.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Reasi: Villagers show lithium stones in Reasi district, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The discovery of Lithium reserves in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir would be a game changer for the country and for the Union Territory. It would lead to economic development for the people of J&K, officials said.

“The discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium reserves in Reasi district is the most important discovery in recent times. It means that we are second in the world after Chile. It is a game changer for the country and J&K,” Secretary, Geology and Mining, Amit Sharma told this newspaper.

The reserves have been discovered by Geological Survey of India (GSI)  in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district. It is for the first time that the lithium reserves have been discovered in the country. At present, Chile has world’s largest known lithium reserves at 9.2 million tonnes followed by Australia (5.7 million tonnes), Argentina (2.2 million tonnes), and China (1.5 million tonnes).

Sharma said with the discovery of lithium deposits, India has joined only a select group of countries having lithium reserves.  “We have entered a global map of elite nations having lithium deposits”. Lithium is a chemical element used in rechargeable batteries of mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles, etc. It is also known by another name, “white gold”.

“It will take us to self-sufficiency (aatam nirbar bharat), which is the dream of PM Narendra Modi,” Sharma said. He said it will lead to economic development of J&K as the economy will get a big boost.  “It will create  employment opportunities for the youth and bring in a lot of exchequer”.

Sharma said with India having a G-20 presidency, the discovery will add to the stature of the country. Experts said the cost of mobile phones and electric vehicles would come down once the extraction of the lithium starts.

On concerns that lithium extraction will damage the environment, the official said, “All the precautions and care will be taken during the extraction. The discovery has come about 26 years after the GSI submitted a detailed report about the presence of lithium in Reasi.

Discovery of white gold

Known as white gold, Lithium is a chemical element used in rechargeable batteries of mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles. 

Why is it important?

  •  These reserves are rare
  •  The discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium reserves means that India is the second country in the world with Lithium deposits, after Chile that has 9.2 tonnes
  •  It will be a major boost to the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops and electric cars
  •  It would reduce the need for imports and improve employment opportunities
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reasi district Jammu and Kashmir Lithium reserves
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp