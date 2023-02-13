Home Nation

Mother-daughter duo 'immolate' themselves during anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat district

The villagers accused the authorities of being responsible for the fire which killed Pramila and her teenage daughter.

Published: 13th February 2023 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers in a scuffle with police officers after mother and daughter were reportedly burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive, in Kanpur Dehat. (Photo | PTI)

Villagers in a scuffle with police officers after mother and daughter were reportedly burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive, in Kanpur Dehat. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter allegedly died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20) allegedly took the extreme step in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials, who had gone to Madauli village in the Rura area of the district to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" land, a police official said.

According to reports, the inhabitants of a thatched hut protested when authorities had gone there to remove "illegal encroachments." 

The women threatened to set themselves on fire. Subsequently, a fire broke out inside the hut charing 44-year-old Pramila and her daughter Neha, 19, to death.

Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20) allegedly took the extreme step in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials, who had gone to Madauli village in the Rura area of the district to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" land, a police official said.

The villagers accused the authorities of being responsible for the fire which killed Pramila and her daughter.

Pramila's husband Krishna Gopal claimed that the officials in connivance with influential people of the village targetted his family.

The police claimed that Pramila and her daughter set themselves on fire.   An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-encroachment drive burnt alive
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp