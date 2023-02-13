Mumbai Diary| Ajit Pawar shows his new side in media interaction

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Ajit Pawar shows his new side in media interaction

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, alias Dada, who always keeps his distance from the media, has been more vocal and is enjoying his media interactions over the last few days. He is also giving more interviews to Marathi TV media. Earlier, the minister either refused to speak or got irritated when he was asked tricky or sensitive questions. However, now he talks like any seasoned politician, giving either funny or sarcastic replies that show a new side to his personality. The change in Pawar demeanour is the talk of the town in political circles particularly.

Shinde disappointed with empty-chair rally

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has tried hard to poach the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leaders and workers and expand his party base. He, with the suggestions of Lok Sabha MP Shreekant Shinde and loyalist Kiran Pawaskar, announced a mega rally and his felicitations in Aditya Thackeray’s constituency – Worli. However, the rally was a flop. Most chairs were left empty which did not sit well with the CM. He was furious with his son and Pawarskar for giving ideas for a rally that has damaged his reputation and hurt his confidence.

Minister obtains bar and wine shop licence

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde factions minister Sandeep Bhumare has obtained nine beer bar and wine shops licence under his government over the last six months. This news has become the talk of the town. Even leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar sarcastically commented in Paithan (constituency of Bhumare), stating, “Earlier, leaders constructed mega dams such as Jayakwadi, sugar factory, garden, MIDC and colleges, But what is the ruling party minister doing? Obtaining liquor licences? This is quite shocking.” Pawar said if people elect the wrong leader, then they get people like Bhumare to run the government.

