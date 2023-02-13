Home Nation

Nadda attacks Mamata, calls for TMC ouster

Though the Assembly polls are scheduled to be held after three years, Nadda’s reamrk seems to be aimed at the upcoming rural polls and next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (File photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Admitting that the party’s electoral plan for the high-octane 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal did not work, BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday asked the Bengal electorate to end ‘jungle raj’ during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tenure and bring the ‘double-engine’ government to power.

Though the Assembly polls are scheduled to be held after three years, Nadda’s remark seems to be aimed at the upcoming rural polls and next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Two years ago, we all tried to derail the Mamata Banerjee government to bring the double-engine government in Bengal. But it did not work. Next time you give a push and the TMC-led government will be derailed and the double-engine government will come to power,” said Nadda while addressing rallies in Bengal and accusing the TMC of being corrupt.

Without naming Mamata Banerjee, Nadda slammed her party TMC on corruption issues under Central schemes, ranging from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY) to free rations for the poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Nadda Mamata Banerjee Assembly polls TMC PMAY
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp