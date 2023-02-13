Nadda attacks Mamata, calls for TMC ouster

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Admitting that the party’s electoral plan for the high-octane 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal did not work, BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday asked the Bengal electorate to end ‘jungle raj’ during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tenure and bring the ‘double-engine’ government to power.

Though the Assembly polls are scheduled to be held after three years, Nadda’s remark seems to be aimed at the upcoming rural polls and next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Two years ago, we all tried to derail the Mamata Banerjee government to bring the double-engine government in Bengal. But it did not work. Next time you give a push and the TMC-led government will be derailed and the double-engine government will come to power,” said Nadda while addressing rallies in Bengal and accusing the TMC of being corrupt.

Without naming Mamata Banerjee, Nadda slammed her party TMC on corruption issues under Central schemes, ranging from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY) to free rations for the poor.

