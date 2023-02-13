Home Nation

Nazeer’s appointment threat to judiciary: Congress

Congress reminded the BJP-led Central government of remarks made by its own late leader Arun Jaitley who had said “pre-retirement judgements are influenced by post-retirement jobs. 

Published: 13th February 2023

Retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. It reminded the BJP-led Central government of remarks made by its own late leader Arun Jaitley who had said “pre-retirement judgements are influenced by post-retirement jobs”. 

“One of your (BJP) tall leaders Arun Jaitley, on September 5, 2013 in the House and several times outside stated that desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgements. It is a threat to the independence of the judiciary,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi  said.

Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP said similar appointments have been made in  the past as well. “Former  judges have been appointed to different positions countless times. Our Constitution also says nothing against post-retirement appointment of judges,” BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

