Soren seeks job seekers’ advice on recruitment

Candidates are receiving a recorded call from the CM himself saying that the government does not want to challenge HC’s order in SC and wants to start the recruitment process.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In the wake of escalating resentment among youths preparing for various competitive examinations in Jharkhand as all recruitment processes were frozen after the scrapping of recruitment rules of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) by Jharkhand High Court, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is seeking candidate’s advice over the issue by calling them over the phone. 

Sources in the State Government claimed that government wants to formulate new recruitment ahead of the Budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly keeping the court order into consideration, which had termed it as unconstitutional.

According to officials, the initiative has been taken to gauge public opinion regarding what they would like to see as a prospective rule. Candidates are receiving a recorded call from the CM himself saying that the government does not want to challenge HC’s order in SC and wants to start the recruitment process.

