We must present UP as a model to the world, says Rly Minister

On the concluding day of the business meeting, MoUs of Rs 17,507 crore were exchanged between the Railways and the state government for the development of rail infrastructure and network in UP.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwini Vaishnav

Ashwini Vaishnav

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Asserting that UP’s Global Investors Summit was being discussed globally, Union Railway and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the ‘double-engine’ government was taking the state on the path of development at the speed of a bullet train.

Addressing the session on ‘Uttar Pradesh in Modernization of Rail and Road,’ Vaishnav said the UP model of development should be presented to the world. He said before 2014, when the rail budget was presented, around Rs 1,000 crore was allocated to UP. In this Budget, UP’s share increased by 16 times.

“One station, one product scheme has been started for people working in art and craft. Due to this, the income of the people associated with this sector has increased. Also, these products have become global from local,” he added.

He invited the investors to join the railways and set up their projects in Uttar Pradesh without hesitation in order to make their investment profitable and assured them of the full help of his department.

