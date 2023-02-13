Home Nation

West Bengal: 4 killed as gas cylinder for pumping balloons explodes at village fair

After a preliminary enquiry, police said the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a balloon seller.

Published: 13th February 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Image for representation purpose only.

By PTI

BARUIPUR: Four people were killed and five others injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a village fair in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 10.10 pm on Sunday at Bantra village in Joynagar police station area, around 50 km from Kolkata, they said.

After a preliminary enquiry, police said the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a balloon seller.

The deceased were identified as Sahin Molla (13), Kutubuddin Mistry(35), Abir Gazi (8) and the balloon seller, Muchiram Mondal (35).

The injured were admitted to the Baruipur Hospital, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gas cylinder exploded killed Bantra village
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp