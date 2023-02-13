Home Nation

Your investment safe, Yogi tells industry heads

At the end of the summit, the CM said the final count of investment proposals stood at Rs 33.50 lakh crore with the signing of over 18,000 MoUs.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Assuring investors, representatives of industrial heads, and diplomats from abroad, of the safety of investment and interest in the state, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the investment coming to the state would not only foster development but also benefit the investors.

While welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and expressing his gratitude to the investors at the closing ceremony of the three-day mega business event, the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, the CM said UP would be a safe destination for investment.

At the end of the summit, the CM said the final count of investment proposals stood at Rs 33.50 lakh crore with the signing of over 18,000 MoUs.

“With this investment, 93 lakh jobs will be created,” he said. The highlight of this meeting, he said was that the investment came for all 75 districts unlike earlier when most of the proposals used to be concentrated in NCR only.

