Home Nation

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to SC proposal of setting up of a panel on regulatory mechanism 

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and SEBI, said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sagar Kambli, an artist and a school teacher, gives final touches to a painting of Indian businessman Gautam Adani, depicting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

An artist gives final touches to a painting of Indian businessman Gautam Adani, depicting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has no objection to a proposal for setting up a panel of domain experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market, the Supreme Court was told on Monday while it was hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout after the Hindenburg report.

The central government, however, told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for the committee and the scope of its mandate in a sealed cover in larger interest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and SEBI, said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.

"The government has no objection to forming a committee. But, the remit of the committee, we can suggest. We can provide names in a sealed cover," the law officer said.

Mehta apprehended that any "unintentional" message on setting up of the panel may have some adverse impact on the inflow of money.

The top court has now listed two PILs, alleging exploitation of innocent investors and "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value, for hearing on Friday.

On February 10, the top court said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani stocks rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms.

It had also sought the views of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Centre as to how to ensure a robust mechanism is in place since the capital movement now is "seamless" in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani stocks Hindenburg report SEBI
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp