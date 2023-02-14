Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: Patel U-turns continue in second term 

Bhupendra Patel’s government does not appear to have learned from its previous mistakes, as it keeps changing its decisions since Patel became the chief minister.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupendra Patel

Bhupendra Patel

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Patel U-turns continue in second term 

Bhupendra Patel’s government does not appear to have learned from its previous mistakes, as it keeps changing its decisions since Patel became the chief minister. The trend of taking a U-turn from the decisions already made has continued even after Patel became the CM for the second time.

On February 11, the Bhupendra Patel-led government was forced to reverse its Annual Statement of Rates (ASR) or Jantri rate announcement. Previously, the government had to backtrack on the stray cattle bill, the police pay grade affidavit, the razing of encroachments in the Gujarat Housing Board, and other issues. 

Action against cop for smoking at G20 event

A police constable has been removed from duty because he couldn’t quit tobacco for a day. A day before the inaugural Tourism Working Group meeting of G20 delegates began on February 8, a Morbi Town police officer was removed from the police bandobast at Dhordo in Bhuj.

He was found breaking rules and consuming tobacco while he was deployed on official duty, according to a police source. The administration has been dissuading people from consuming tobacco and spitting it out in public places, and increased efforts are being made in view of the G-20 events to present a neat image of the city.

‘Guj BJP more peaceful, plans change in party’

There has been a sense of calm in Gujarat politics for a long time, especially since the BJP broke the Congress’s record by winning 156 seats, Now, it appears that the BJP leaders are taking a break.

“Before the election, we had to work hard even after the victory of our last three assembly elections. It was because the record victory of the Congress’ 149 seats had not been broken yet. However,  this time the record has been broken, so there is peace,” a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Another BJP leader claims, “There will be changes in the national organisation and in the central cabinet, and after this change, there will be major changes in the Gujarat BJP.” 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupendra Patel
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp