CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs on fourth anniversary 

Published: 14th February 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PULWAMA: The CRPF and other security forces on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 jawans, who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019.

Led by Special Director General of the CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry, the officers of the force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army laid floral wreaths on the memorial for the Pulwama martyrs here.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhry said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs inspire the force to work for a terror-free nation.

"Our 40 bravehearts sacrificed their lives. We are proud of them. Their sacrifice inspires us to make the country terror free," he said.

General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF (operations) M S Bhatia, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat and deputy commissioner Pulwama were among the officers who laid wreaths at the memorial.

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy.

