Killing of BJP netas: Chhattisgarh CM calls for tight security

RAIPUR: Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the state DGP to instruct the police chief of all Maoist-affected districts to convene an all-party meet for reviewing the situation and undertake appropriate safeguard measures following the recent killing of four office bearers of the opposition BJP in Bastar.

The BJP in Chhattisgarh had expressed their strong resentment and took out a protest march in the capital against the targeting of their office bearers by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) during the last three weeks in the conflict zone.

The state BJP president and MP from Bilaspur Arun Sao on Monday raised the issue in the Lok Sabha claiming that their party cadres are becoming the victim of ‘target killing’ in the Congress-ruled state.

“The Centre should direct the Chhattisgarh government to ensure security of the people and institute an independent investigation into the incidents,” Sao said. Baghel cited the attacks on functionaries as “very unfortunate” and said that those facing threat have been provided with security.

