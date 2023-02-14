Maharashtra govt announces new incentive for paddy farmers

Home Nation

Published: 14th February 2023

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday had offered Rs 15,000 per hectare as an incentive to paddy farmers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government has earmarked Rs 1000 crore to help the farmers. He also said that this decision will benefit five lakh farmers in the state.

Earlier the Maharashtra government offered Rs 700 per quintal as an incentive for paddy growers, but this scheme was misused.

“It was found out that to avail the benefit of this incentive scheme, the neighbouring states also started bringing their paddy to sell in Maharashtra. In this scheme, the farmers were allowed to sell upto 50 quintals of paddy. But in most places, farmers availed the benefits for more than 50 quintals. Some of the farmers were deprived of the benefits whereas others misused the scheme,” said a senior government official on the grounds of anonymity.

He further added, “There were several complaints received against this scheme. Therefore, it was decided that rather than offering the incentive per quintal, the government decided to offer it per hectare. So, only the actual farmers from Maharashtra will be able to avail of the scheme.”

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that he had demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare as an incentive for these farmers, but the state government offered only Rs 15,000.

“Most of the farmers are going after the cash crops and that depleted paddy and food gain growing fields in Maharashtra. If this trend continues, then the state or the country, to a larger extent will face a shortage of foodgrains therefore the state government has to offer as much incentive to attract the farmers who grow paddy or foodgrain crops,” Patole said.

