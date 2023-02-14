Home Nation

Make sure what is expected is done: SC to Centre on judges’ appointment

Taking note of the recent developments that had taken place with regard to the appointment of SC and HC judges, the bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said,

Published: 14th February 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern regarding the issue of the appointment of judges whose names are recommended by the collegium, and asked the Centre to “make sure what is expected is done”. The SC was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru against the Centre’s alleged delay in approving the recommendations made by the SC collegium.

Taking note of the recent developments that had taken place with regard to the appointment of SC and HC judges, the bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said, “Some developments have taken place but more needs to be done. I am concerned about some issues. There are issues more than one. Please make sure that most of it what is expected is done. Please communicate to AG.” Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar told the bench that although the Centre had approved some proposals which were made by the collegium, it had also withheld some names. 

Referring to a chart dealing with the status of the recommendations, he pointed out the instance of Justice K Vinod Chandran, currently a judge of the Kerala HC.  “In some cases, the recommendations made of February 7 and 9 have been approved in 2-3 days but some appointments have not been done,” Datar said. “Issue can’t go on like this endlessly. Some appointments they do selectively. At some point your lordships will have to crack the whip,” advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench.

Also in top court

Notice in petition plea seeking polls 
The SC on Monday issued notice in a plea seeking initiation of elections to the post of Dy Speaker lying vacant in Lok Sabha & legislative assemblies of MP, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The plea argued that the post  is still vacant despite lapse of three and a half years.

‘Threat of violence invalid for poll delay’
Remarking that threat of “violence” cannot be cited for postponing the elections, the SC on Monday directed Nagaland government to notify the local elections with reservation for women. The court also directed the state election commission to place on record the election notification by March 14, 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judges appointment Supreme Court
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp