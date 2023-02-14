Make sure what is expected is done: SC to Centre on judges’ appointment

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern regarding the issue of the appointment of judges whose names are recommended by the collegium, and asked the Centre to “make sure what is expected is done”. The SC was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru against the Centre’s alleged delay in approving the recommendations made by the SC collegium.

Taking note of the recent developments that had taken place with regard to the appointment of SC and HC judges, the bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said, “Some developments have taken place but more needs to be done. I am concerned about some issues. There are issues more than one. Please make sure that most of it what is expected is done. Please communicate to AG.” Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar told the bench that although the Centre had approved some proposals which were made by the collegium, it had also withheld some names.

Referring to a chart dealing with the status of the recommendations, he pointed out the instance of Justice K Vinod Chandran, currently a judge of the Kerala HC. “In some cases, the recommendations made of February 7 and 9 have been approved in 2-3 days but some appointments have not been done,” Datar said. “Issue can’t go on like this endlessly. Some appointments they do selectively. At some point your lordships will have to crack the whip,” advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench.

Also in top court

Notice in petition plea seeking polls

The SC on Monday issued notice in a plea seeking initiation of elections to the post of Dy Speaker lying vacant in Lok Sabha & legislative assemblies of MP, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The plea argued that the post is still vacant despite lapse of three and a half years.

‘Threat of violence invalid for poll delay’

Remarking that threat of “violence” cannot be cited for postponing the elections, the SC on Monday directed Nagaland government to notify the local elections with reservation for women. The court also directed the state election commission to place on record the election notification by March 14, 2023.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern regarding the issue of the appointment of judges whose names are recommended by the collegium, and asked the Centre to “make sure what is expected is done”. The SC was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru against the Centre’s alleged delay in approving the recommendations made by the SC collegium. Taking note of the recent developments that had taken place with regard to the appointment of SC and HC judges, the bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said, “Some developments have taken place but more needs to be done. I am concerned about some issues. There are issues more than one. Please make sure that most of it what is expected is done. Please communicate to AG.” Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar told the bench that although the Centre had approved some proposals which were made by the collegium, it had also withheld some names. Referring to a chart dealing with the status of the recommendations, he pointed out the instance of Justice K Vinod Chandran, currently a judge of the Kerala HC. “In some cases, the recommendations made of February 7 and 9 have been approved in 2-3 days but some appointments have not been done,” Datar said. “Issue can’t go on like this endlessly. Some appointments they do selectively. At some point your lordships will have to crack the whip,” advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench. Also in top court Notice in petition plea seeking polls The SC on Monday issued notice in a plea seeking initiation of elections to the post of Dy Speaker lying vacant in Lok Sabha & legislative assemblies of MP, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The plea argued that the post is still vacant despite lapse of three and a half years. ‘Threat of violence invalid for poll delay’ Remarking that threat of “violence” cannot be cited for postponing the elections, the SC on Monday directed Nagaland government to notify the local elections with reservation for women. The court also directed the state election commission to place on record the election notification by March 14, 2023.