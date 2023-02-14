Home Nation

Punjab Governor says CM not running govt as per Constitution, Bhagwant Mann refutes allegations

The governor wrote a letter to Mann, which stated, “I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit lambasts Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including the procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training. Purohit wrote a letter to Mann alleging that he is running the administration as per his whims and fancies and not the Constitution. 

He claimed that the CM has never replied to the queries raised by him and ignored his letters. The governor warned that if he does not reply to him within fifteen days then he will be compelled to take legal advice for further action. Replying to him, Mann said that he is answerable only to the people of the state, not to anyone appointed by the Centre.

The governor wrote a letter to Mann, which stated, “I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain mal practices and illegalities in the selection of these principals.

Allegation is that there is no transparency.  I, therefore, request you to send me criteria and details of entire selection process. Please also give detail if it was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training.’’

Mann said  that all the issues raised by Governor are the issues related to jurisdiction of the state. He added that for these issues, he is accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis who have elected him with a massive mandate.  

He unequivocally said that the state government is not at all responsible to any person appointed by the centre government. He categorically said that this was his answer to all the questions raised by the Governor. Mann commented that rather than giving sermons to him, the Governor must focus on smooth discharge of his duties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp