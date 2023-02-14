Punjab Governor says CM not running govt as per Constitution, Bhagwant Mann refutes allegations

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit lambasts Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including the procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training. Purohit wrote a letter to Mann alleging that he is running the administration as per his whims and fancies and not the Constitution.

He claimed that the CM has never replied to the queries raised by him and ignored his letters. The governor warned that if he does not reply to him within fifteen days then he will be compelled to take legal advice for further action. Replying to him, Mann said that he is answerable only to the people of the state, not to anyone appointed by the Centre.

The governor wrote a letter to Mann, which stated, “I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain mal practices and illegalities in the selection of these principals.

Allegation is that there is no transparency. I, therefore, request you to send me criteria and details of entire selection process. Please also give detail if it was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training.’’

Mann said that all the issues raised by Governor are the issues related to jurisdiction of the state. He added that for these issues, he is accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis who have elected him with a massive mandate.

He unequivocally said that the state government is not at all responsible to any person appointed by the centre government. He categorically said that this was his answer to all the questions raised by the Governor. Mann commented that rather than giving sermons to him, the Governor must focus on smooth discharge of his duties.

