Home Nation

Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal denied the allegation that they had refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land. 

Published: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport here late Monday night, a charge denied by the airport authorities.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi's plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader but his plane was not allowed to land "at the last minute."

Gandhi then returned to the national capital. However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal told PTI that there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival.

The director denied the allegation that they had refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land.

The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled, Sanyal said.

The former Congress chief was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Rai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Varanasi Flight
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp