Teachers to reach out to drop-out children's doorstep to ensure their enrollment in schools

All the schools have been asked to launch a campaign so that not a single child is left out of school, he added.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to minimize school dropout rate in state, school education and literacy department has roped in teachers who will reach out to drop-out children and ensure that they get enrolled in the nearest school. Notably, a significant rise in drop-out rate of students were observed in the reports coming from districts following which this step was taken to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of children to schools.

“We are working rigorously to minimize the dropout rate in the State and ensure that all of them get enrolled in schools. We are reviving the initiative – ‘Prayas’ which was taken earlier to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of drop-out school children,” said secretary of school education and literacy department, K Ravi Kumar.

All the schools have been asked to launch a campaign so that not a single child is left out of school, he added.

A two week data-updation drive started from Monday so that data and information of children in all government schools could be updated online. Under this drive, all information related to e-Vidya Vahini portal, U-Dice Plus and PM Nutrition has to be updated in these two weeks.

As many as 19 teams have been formed by Education secretary to inspect schools and block offices. Each team has been given the responsibility of one or two districts.

