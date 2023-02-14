Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 3-day G20 working group meet; focuses on digital economy

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after the conclusion of the three-day Global Investors Meet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the three-day conclave of the G20 working group in Lucknow. The meeting will focus on digital public infrastructure, cyber crime and digital education, among other subjects.

Adityanath laid stress on digital economy as the need of the hour, calling it a potent tool to unite the world as one family in consonance with the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’. The UP CM also elaborated on the use of digital technology by the state government to benefit the people. He cited the distribution of free ration to 15 crore people in the state through digital platform, and said the government saved Rs 1,200 crore annually by the use of the technology.

Welcoming the 143 delegates at the meeting, Adityanath said UP has been a torchbearer of the spiritual and cultural heritage of India and is now at the forefront in utilising technology. “The UP government is working to provide facilities to a large population by adopting state-of-the-art technology and through digitisation of governance in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that 2.60 lakh farmers in the state are being given the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, while one crore destitute women, disabled and old people are getting pension through direct bank transfer (DBT).

“Similarly, one crore students are getting their scholarship funds through DBT. Funds for purchasing uniforms, bags, books and shoes are also being sent to the accounts of 1.91 lakh children studying in Basic Shiksha Parishad schools through DBT,” the CM said. “We are also providing tablets and smartphones to two crore youth. Work is being done to take these programmes forward in the form of a campaign.”

