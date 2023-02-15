Home Nation

75 per cent of defence capital to be spent for procurement from domestic firms: Rajnath

The decision will mean setting aside around Rs 100,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from Indian manufacturers, he said.

Published: 15th February 2023 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during DRDO seminar at Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the government will spend 75 per cent of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24.

The decision will mean setting aside around Rs 100,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said.

Singh made the announcement at an event where several agreements and technology transfer agreements were firmed up among a large number of defence companies which participated in Aero India 2023.

"It is a very significant decision which will further strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector," Singh said.

He also said that Aero India 2023 has shown that the Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence companies.

The MoUs and technology transfer agreements signed during Aero India will facilitate a new beginning for defence manufacturing in India, he said.

A new chapter in India's aerospace sector has begun today, he said referring to the agreements.

ALSO READ | BrahMos missile alone can take India’s defence exports to USD 3 billion by 2026  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aero India 2023 Rajnath Singh Defence Spending Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp