Air India’s jumbo deal for 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In one of the world’s largest aviation orders, Tata group-owned Air India will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Out of this, 250 would be from Airbus and 200 from Boeing. While the company hasn’t divulged the financial details, reports put the total deal value at $80 billion.

“The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace,” the airline said in a statement.

The first of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 and the bulk of the planes are expected to arrive from mid-2025 onwards, Air India added. The mega deal has been welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“My friend Macron, this is a landmark deal between Air India and Airbus and would further strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and France,’’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting with French President Macron on Tuesday.

“Dear Narendra, it is good to see you, even if it is virtually. Thank you for the strategic partnership. We have achieved a lot from India,” said Macron. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed a multi-billion-pound deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new aircraft to Air India as a landmark moment for the country’s aerospace sector.

Later, Modi and Biden had a telephonic conversation wherein the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the deepening of Indo-US ties. Welcoming Air India’s decision to buy 220 planes from Boeing, Biden said: “This purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership.”

