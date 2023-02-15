Home Nation

Covid hit childhood cancer detection & cure, says ICMR

Private hospitals, said the report, managed to continue their cancer services, despite bearing the Covid patient load.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Cells, Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on childhood cancer detection and diagnosis. Many poor parents abandoned the treatment due to a shortage of blood products and chemotherapy agents and in some cases, because of the complete closure of paediatric cancer care service, said a recent ICMR-NCDIR report.

Childhood cancer care services were affected in most tertiary and secondary hospitals – as most of them were turned into Covid facilities – leading to a decrease in detecting new cases, interruptions in radiotherapy, and reduced surgeries, said the report.

The report by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO)-India said that it was not only government hospitals which were impacted during the pandemic, services at NGOs and charitable hospitals providing paediatric cancer care were also affected badly.

Private hospitals, said the report, ‘A situational Analysis of Childhood Cancer Care Services in India 2022’ managed to continue their cancer services, despite bearing the Covid patient load. But, some of them too reported treatment abandonment and reduction in new paediatric cancer diagnoses.

According to Dr Prashant Mathur, Director, NCDIR, government hospitals saw a decrease in new paediatric cancer diagnoses, an increase in treatment abandonment, reduced surgical care, a dip in evaluation of new cases of suspected cancers and in some cases some they completely closed their paediatric cancer care services during the pandemic.

He, however, told this newspaper that one positive outcome was that during this time, there was an increase in telemedicine use, and many oncologists came out with modifications in chemotherapy regimes.
Dr Manas Kalra, a pediatric oncologist at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Covid created havoc and children with cancer were not spared the impact. The biggest challenge was the fear of the unknown. We didn’t know whether Covid infection would make the already immunocompromised host worse and interfere with their treatment.”

He said the second Covid-19 was tough for cancer treatment, as it did lead to significant morbidity especially in children with blood cancer. “Pneumonia, Aspergillosis (white fungus), mucor (black fungus), candida and TB were some of the other challenges that complicated the course of children with Covid infection,”he said.

According to Dr Aakaar Kapoor, medical advisor and chief radiologist at City Xray and Scan Clinic, the struggle was more evident during the first wave of COVID-19 than in the second and third waves. Data suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in considerable barriers to cancer detection.

4% of all cancer cases in India detected in children
Four per cent of all cancer cases in India are detected in children. Still, in the absence of any separate childhood cancer policy, these children are not detected on time due to a lack of trained doctors and nurses or reach facilities late, and sometimes, die even before they are diagnosed

TAGS
COVID ICMR NCDIR Cancer
