Cricketing talent of Rajasthan farmer's daughter takes social media by storm

JAIPUR: Videos that go viral on social media can often transform the lives of ordinary people. This has come especially true in the case of a teenage girl in Rajasthan's Barmer district who was seen playing cricket. The video shows the teenager hitting powerful shots exactly on the day when the Women's Premier League auction was held.

The video caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar and soon went viral on Twitter and Instagram. This stroke of luck has not only helped the daughter of a poor farmer in Kanasar village of Barmer to hit the headlines but also helped the teenager to get full cricket gear donated by the BJP president in Rajasthan. It's a remarkable turnaround for the girl who was seen playing cricket on the sand dunes of the desert district even without any shoes.

In the video that went viral on social media, 14-year-old Mumal Mehar, was seen hitting fours and sixes. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday about the viral video. In his tweet, while sharing the video of Kanasar's student, Tendulkar wrote that "the auction happened only yesterday and today the match has also started? What's the matter, really enjoy your batting." It is noteworthy that the Women's Premier League auction took place on Monday itself.

A schoolgirl from Kanasar of Shiv subdivision of Barmer,14-year-old Mumal who is seen hitting powerful shots in the viral video, is a class VIII student. She's the daughter of a farmer. Though there is not even a shoe on her feet while playing cricket, from her game it seems that the girl would make it big on the cricket field in the near future.

Fortunately, the village girl has an Instagram account where the video of her hitting fours and sixes leaves users stunned. The video is now being extensively shared on social media and liked by hundreds of users.

One gathers that Roshan Khan, Mumal's school teacher, is also her coach. He makes her practice cricket every day. Seeing her talent and devotion to cricket, he has been giving the girl regular coaching lessons in the village where she often plays cricket with boys. Moomal admires Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's batting and likes to play big shots like him. She has shown her talent in cricket even in the Rural Olympic Games organised in Rajasthan a few months ago by the state government.

Besides a lot of appreciation and congratulatory messages, her viral video has also helped Moomal get a proper cricket kit. BJP state president Satish Poonia has sent a cricket kit for Moomal. He has given best wishes in a tweet while encouraging Moomal to move forward in cricket.

Expressing her wish, Mumal had shared a post on social media, in which she wrote that he wanted a cricket kit. When her appeal was spotted by the BJP State President Poonia, he quickly sent a kit for Moomal. Poonia even took to Twitter and said that after watching Mumal's video, he had sent a cricket kit and also talked to her. Poonia even shared a video of this exchange on his social media account where Moomal looks very happy after getting the cricket kit.

Clearly, despite the "negativity" that social media is often blamed for fuelling, it also helps people in multiple ways. Moomal Mehar will agree.

