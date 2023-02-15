Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Narendra Modi government will bring changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Indian Penal Code and the Evidence Act to make forensic investigation compulsory for crimes which attract punishment of six years or more.

He said that there is a big drop in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory. Presenting the President’s Colour to the Haryana Police at the Haryana Police Academy at Madhuban in Karnal in recognition of its exceptional service, Shah also said the BJP government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East and Left Wing Extremism in the last eight years.

