Guwahati Diary:Fresh trouble for Akhil Gogoi, old case to reopen 

Activist-turned-politician Akhil Gogoi is facing a fresh trouble. The Gauhati High Court has issued directions to reopen a case against activist-turned-politician Akhil Gogoi and three others in connection with the violence during the protests against contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in 2019. The case was registered under the UAPA. Last week, the High Court directed a trial court to conduct fresh hearing on the framing of charges against the quartet based on an appeal by the NIA. The court of a special judge, NIA had discharged the four but a division bench observed that NIA special judge’s approach was “erroneous”. Cong claims ‘favouritism’ in scrap deal The Congress demanded a probe into auction of scrap materials of the locked Jagiroad paper mill. The party claimed the cash-strapped BJP government deprived three highest bidders in order to favour a certain firm. State Congress spokesman Manjit Mahanta said the government rejected the tender applications of the three highest bidders citing “technical reasons”. “The selection of that particular firm, which is close to powers-that-be, is more or less final. In favouring it, the government will suffer a loss of Rs 50 crore. What made it decide to award the contract to that firm? We demand a high-level probe into it,” Mahanta said. ULFA rebel on a mission shot dead Amid hopes that United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) will respond positively to government’s offer of talks, the security forces gunned down a senior member of the insurgent group during an encounter in Tinsukia district last week. The police said seven to nine ULFA militants, led by Uday Asom, had sneaked into coal-rich Margherita and Lekhapani areas from Myanmar and were planning to kidnap a businessman and target two senior cops who were going after the insurgent group. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government made many peace overtures to ULFA military chief Paresh Baruah in the past two years. The insurgent leader stuck to his guns on the sovereignty demand. Prasanta mazumdarOur correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com