Jaish decimated after ’19 Pulwama attack, say senior security officials

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: On the fourth anniversary of Pulwama attack, top security officials on Tuesday said security agencies are denying space to militants to carry out big attacks in Kashmir and Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, which was responsible for February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack, has been decimated.

“We are trying to deny the space to militants to execute any big attack in Kashmir,” IG CRPF Operations M S Bhatia told reporters at Lethpora, Pulwama after paying floral tributes to 40 CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. A wreath laying ceremony was held at Lethpora, Pulwama today to remember the slain CRPF men. Top security officials offered floral tributes to the slain security men.

A Jaish suicide bomber Aadil Dar rammed his explosive laden vehicle with a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14, 2019 killing 40 CRPF men. The IG CRPF said intelligence agencies are working round the clock and whatever new militant modules evolve, it is being destroyed. “We bust the modules and bring them to justice before it can do any damage. This process has been going on with full synergy continuously. We make every effort to bust and neutralize each and every militant module”.

“The OGW network is part of eco terrorism. The continuous action is taken to eliminate this terror eco system. A lot of encounters took place last year and many militant modules were busted,” he said. “There is remarkable progress in the security situation and security forces are determined to wipe out the terrorism in the Valley,” the IG CRPF said. Another CRPF official said after the Pulwama attack, the SOPs have been changed and now no civilian vehicle is allowed during the movement of security convoys.

He said possibility of Pulwama-type attack is near impossible due to stringent security measures put in place. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said 19 militants were involved in the Pulwama attack and NIA had filed chargesheet against them.

Of the 19 militants, eight were killed in encounters, seven arrested while four militants including three Pakistanis Azhar Masood, Rouf Masood and Alvi and a local Ashiq Nengroo are hiding in Pakistan, he said. The ADGP said Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, which was involved in planning and execution of Pulwama attack, has been decimated by security forces in the last three years. “Now, Jaish has only 7-8 local militants and 5-6 Pakistani militants. We are after them and they will be eliminated soon,” he said.

