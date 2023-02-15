Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: 8 men accused of mowing down farmers get interim bail

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Eight accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence were granted interim bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. All eight were booked for killing four farmers and a journalist by trampling them under an SUV belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’.

Ashish Mishra is also out on eight weeks’ conditional interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court of India on January 25, 2023.

The apex court had directed Mishra that he should not stay in Uttar Pradesh or the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the eight weeks of interim bail.

The top court had also granted bail to four farmers who were accused in the death of the BJP worker and the driver.

The eight accused who were granted interim bail on Tuesday by the Allahabad High Court included Nandan Singh Bisht, Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale, Satyam Tripathi alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ashish Pandey, Rinkoo Rana, and Sumit Jaiswal. Ankit Das is the nephew of former Union minister Akhilesh Das.

Four farmers protesting against farm laws were mowed down by a Mahindra Thar four-wheeler belonging to Ashish Mishra’s father and MoS Home Ajay Mishra on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles in the convoy, and a journalist were also killed in the ensuing violence.

Ashish Mishra was released from jail on January 27 after completing formalities. A few days later, the four farmers also walked out of the jail.

The order passed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan said that the counsels for the applicants had submitted that the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to the accused of both sides in as many cross FIRs lodged in the same case.

“Therefore, they have requested that the benefit of the aforesaid order of the Apex Court may be given to the present applicants and they may be enlarged on interim bail on the same terms and conditions, which have been imposed by the Apex Court in the order dated 25.01.2023 in granting interim bail to Ashish Mishra alias Monu (supra),” stated the High Court order passed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

The order further stated, “AGA as well as counsel for the victim opposed the aforesaid prayer for interim bail but could not dispute the fact that the Apex Court has granted interim bail to accused persons of both the sides… The interim bail order may be extended or vacated on the next date subject to the orders being passed by the Apex Court.” Justice Chauhan, who passed the order, posted the matter for next hearing on March 20.

