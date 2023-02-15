Mann slams Guv, says ‘elected, not selected’ should take decisions  

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “running the administration as per his whims and fancies and not as per the Constitution,” Mann on Tuesday got back, saying “those who are elected by people should take decisions, and not those who are selected.”

Purohit’s displeasure came on various issues, including the procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training. He also wrote a letter to the CM alleging that Mann had never replied to the queries raised by him. Purohit also said that if Mann did not reply to him within 15 days, then he would be compelled to take legal advice for further action.In a counter-letter to the Governor, Mann said the residents of the state “want to ask as to how in the absence of clarity on the criteria for appointing a governor, the Union government makes such appointments.” Mann said that before questioning the state government on dispatching principals to Singapore, the Governor must explain the qualifications being adopted by the Centre for appointing a person to the coveted post.

The governor had cited another “complaint” on the appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda, as chairman of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd. The governor said Jawanda appeared in a kidnapping and property- grabbing case. “Please send me full detail of the case,’’ said Purohit’s letter.

Mann said on Tuesday that all issues raised by the Governor in his letter concerned the jurisdictional aspects. For all issues, Mann noted, he was accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis. In an oblique reference to Purohit, Mann told party MLAs at a special programme in the state assembly that in a democracy, people are supreme and that the government is run by the people elected by them.

CHANDIGARH: A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “running the administration as per his whims and fancies and not as per the Constitution,” Mann on Tuesday got back, saying “those who are elected by people should take decisions, and not those who are selected.” Purohit’s displeasure came on various issues, including the procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training. He also wrote a letter to the CM alleging that Mann had never replied to the queries raised by him. Purohit also said that if Mann did not reply to him within 15 days, then he would be compelled to take legal advice for further action.In a counter-letter to the Governor, Mann said the residents of the state “want to ask as to how in the absence of clarity on the criteria for appointing a governor, the Union government makes such appointments.” Mann said that before questioning the state government on dispatching principals to Singapore, the Governor must explain the qualifications being adopted by the Centre for appointing a person to the coveted post. The governor had cited another “complaint” on the appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda, as chairman of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd. The governor said Jawanda appeared in a kidnapping and property- grabbing case. “Please send me full detail of the case,’’ said Purohit’s letter. Mann said on Tuesday that all issues raised by the Governor in his letter concerned the jurisdictional aspects. For all issues, Mann noted, he was accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis. In an oblique reference to Purohit, Mann told party MLAs at a special programme in the state assembly that in a democracy, people are supreme and that the government is run by the people elected by them.