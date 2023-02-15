Home Nation

Tension in Sir Creek after Pakistan’s aggressive posturing

Since around a fortnight, India has been trying to build structures on its own side so as to improve the presence of troops.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of Indian jawans patrolling the border in the Kutch area | ani

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tension appears to be building up between Pakistan Marines and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically important Sir Creek area in Gujarat following the former’s aggressive posturing. In response, the BSF has deployed resources in commensurate strength. Confirming the ground situation in the area, sources said, “We have been working on improving the habitat of our troops on the ground to which the Pakistan Marines objected and later mobilised their resources.”

Since around a fortnight, India has been trying to build structures on its own side so as to improve the presence of troops. However, the Pakistan Navy’s Marines not only objected but also mobilised their fast attack crafts and boats aggressively. “The local commanders responded befittingly and mobilised their matching resources,” sources said. Local commanders have since held a meeting to try to defuse the tension. 

There have been proposals to beef up the operational capabilities of the BSF formations in the area. As of now, the BSF operates with its floating Border Out Posts (BOPs) and a limited number of Fast Attack Crafts.  The floating BOPs of the marine wing of the BSF are fully equipped for operations that a border outpost would require if it were on land, officials said. Pakistan has Griffins Fast Attack Crafts but not floating BOPs.

As reported by this newspaper in January last, the BSF in Gujarat is strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and the Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases. The BSF is tasked with securing the 826 km long Indo-Pak international border from Barmer in Rajasthan to the Rann of Kutch and the Creek area, including 85 km of coastal area of Gujarat.

The Creek is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions. Last year, the BSF had apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 boats along the marshy terrain in the Bhuj sector. The Indo-Pak border in Sir Creek is yet to be demarcated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan marines BSF Sir Creek
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp