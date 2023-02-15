Uttarakhand,: More villages covered by regular cops

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, 6 new police stations and 20 new police posts have been opened, handing over revenue police areas to regular police. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated these new police stations and outposts from the Secretariat on Monday. After the Ankita Bhandari murder, demand for opening regular police stations in revenue police areas had gained momentum.

Taking a big lesson from the manner in which the revenue police investigated the murder of Vantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, the government has taken this step in the first phase of its commitment to replace the revenue police with regular police.

The new posts inaugurated include Lakhamandal in Dehradun, Birokhal in Pauri, Gaja, Kandikhal and Chamiala in Tehri, among others.

