Home Nation

Uttarakhand,: More villages covered by regular cops

After the Ankita Bhandari murder, demand for opening regular police stations in revenue police areas had gained momentum.

Published: 15th February 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

police, cop

For representational purposes

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  In Uttarakhand, 6 new police stations and 20 new police posts have been opened, handing over revenue police areas to regular police. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated these new police stations and outposts from the Secretariat on Monday. After the Ankita Bhandari murder, demand for opening regular police stations in revenue police areas had gained momentum.

Taking a big lesson from the manner in which the revenue police investigated the murder of Vantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, the government has taken this step in the first phase of its commitment to replace the revenue police with regular police.

The new posts inaugurated include Lakhamandal in Dehradun, Birokhal in Pauri, Gaja, Kandikhal and Chamiala in Tehri, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami Ankita Bhandari murder police stations
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp