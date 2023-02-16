Home Nation

Bajrang Dal, VHP cadres vandalize under-construction mosque in UP

The cadres went berserk even as the police officers, who were called to control the commotion, stood as mute spectators.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

The cadres of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday vandalized an under-construction mosque located near the Balkhandi Naka area in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the vandalism has gone viral on social media.

The cadres went berserk even as the police officers, who were called to control the commotion, stood as mute spectators. 

The hooliganism continued for 30 minutes, reports said.

According to a report, the violent mob parked their bikes in the middle of the road and started yelling slogans against the construction of the mosque, which also caused hindrance in traffic movement.

On information, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. But instead of controlling the unruly mob, the policemen remained a silent spectator to the acts of the right-wing group, ETV Bharat reported. 

