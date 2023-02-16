BJP broke alliance in Meghalaya to contest all seats, become stronger party: Shah

By PTI

TURA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP broke its alliance with the NPP before the elections in Meghalaya so that it can contest all 60 assembly seats and emerge stronger.

Addressing an election rally in the North Tura constituency, he appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, promising to end corruption in the state.

"Due to mismanagement and corruption in the state, in 2022-23, the deficit was Rs 1849 crore. It's a huge amount for a small state like Meghalaya. As per an RBI report, Meghalaya is developing at the slowest pace in the country," he said.

"Make BJP a strong party in the state and we will end corruption," he told the rally.

The BJP, which was part of the NPP-led MDA government, is contesting all 60 seats in the February 27 elections.

"We broke alliance (with NPP) in Meghalaya so that the BJP can contest all the seats and emerge as a strong party," he said.

Listing the development initiatives taken by the Centre for the region, he said the PM-DevINE scheme has been launched with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore.

"I want to assure you that Meghalaya will be the biggest beneficiary of the PM-DevINE scheme if we are able to form govt in the state," Shah said.

"Narendra Modi is the only PM who came to Northeast 51 times and helped develop the region," he added.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya elections: Ex-CM Mukul Sangma says it will be TMC vs all parties in state

TURA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP broke its alliance with the NPP before the elections in Meghalaya so that it can contest all 60 assembly seats and emerge stronger. Addressing an election rally in the North Tura constituency, he appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, promising to end corruption in the state. "Due to mismanagement and corruption in the state, in 2022-23, the deficit was Rs 1849 crore. It's a huge amount for a small state like Meghalaya. As per an RBI report, Meghalaya is developing at the slowest pace in the country," he said. "Make BJP a strong party in the state and we will end corruption," he told the rally. The BJP, which was part of the NPP-led MDA government, is contesting all 60 seats in the February 27 elections. "We broke alliance (with NPP) in Meghalaya so that the BJP can contest all the seats and emerge as a strong party," he said. Listing the development initiatives taken by the Centre for the region, he said the PM-DevINE scheme has been launched with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore. "I want to assure you that Meghalaya will be the biggest beneficiary of the PM-DevINE scheme if we are able to form govt in the state," Shah said. "Narendra Modi is the only PM who came to Northeast 51 times and helped develop the region," he added. ALSO READ | Meghalaya elections: Ex-CM Mukul Sangma says it will be TMC vs all parties in state