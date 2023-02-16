Cabinet approves projects worth Rs 6600 crore to strengthen India’s borders

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make the borders of India more secure through people’s participation coupled with additional troop deployment, the Union Cabinet has approved centrally sponsored schemes worth over Rs 6600 crores, to be spent on infrastructural development over the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

In two significant decisions taken on Wednesday, the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the induction of seven additional battalions of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, primarily meant to guard the India-China border and also approved the “Vibrant Villages Programme” (VVP) with financial allocation of Rs. 4800 Crore till 2025-26.

Amidst the continuing unrest along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the induction of seven additional battalions of ITBP, to guard the Indo-China border and setting up of a sector headquarters (SHQ) to supervise them has been cleared. The additional battalions will be raised to man 47 new Border Out Posts (BOPs) and 12 staging camps, further strengthening the security grip along the LAC, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 cr will be spent for the construction of office and residential buildings, land acquisition, and purchase of arms and ammunition. Around ₹963 crores will be spent per year on salaries, ration of the personnel and other recurring expenditure, the minister said.

A total of 9,400 troops will be inducted into the ITBP for the additional seven battalions and the sector headquarter, according to people familiar with the matter. The additional battalions and the SHQ will help fill gaps on border posts. The establishment of these battalions and sector headquarters is expected to be completed by 2025-26.

Informing about the VVP project meant for the villages located along India’s border, Thakur said with a financial allocation of Rs 4800 cr upto 2025-26, comprehensive development of villages of blocks on northern border has been cleared with an aim to improve the quality of life of people living in identified border villages.

The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase 663 Villages will be taken up in the programme, the minister said.

Elaborating further Thakur said, the scheme aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship. “This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border,” Thakur said.

The VVP also aims to leverage the tourism potential through promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community-based organisations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs etc.

