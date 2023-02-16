CM Yogi cautions bureaucracy against laxity in resolving people’s problems

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Tightening the grip on bureaucracy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, cautioned the officials against any negligence and slackness in redressing people’s problems and their grievances with complete commitment and transparency. He said that the officials failing in their duty would not be spared and sent packing.

While expressing concern over the number of citizens approaching him at Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Muth in Gorakhpur on Thursday, the CM issued a warning to the officials asking them either to perform or be prepared to perish.

“So many people coming up with problems was an indication enough that officials are not working to the optimum to rid people of their grievances,” he said.

CM Yogi directed the officers to listen carefully and patiently to people who come with a lot of hope to get their issues resolved in time. “The administration's top priority is to find a fair solution to everyone's problems with complete commitment and transparency. Anyone failing to do it will be held accountable,” he added.

The CM himself reached out to the people individually as they remained seated. After lending them a patient ear, he referred their applications to the appropriate authorities. Yogi assured that no one would be treated unfairly during his tenure and their pain would be alleviated.

CM Yogi instructed the officers to ensure the resolution of problems related to police and revenue at the district level to ensure relief to people who had thronged the Mutth from far and wide.

People who came to Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance were assured that there would be no shortage of funds for treatment. Yogi directed officials to receive the estimates from the relevant hospitals and make it available to his office so that it could be released from the Discretionary Fund immediately. He also directed the officers to complete the estimation process on priority.

