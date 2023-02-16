Home Nation

Dhami cabinet approves Joshimath rehab policy

Residential area rates to be calculated on basis of CPWD pricing

Published: 16th February 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the rehabilitation policy for the people of Joshimath affected by the land submergence disaster earlier this year. The Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami proposed the policy on compensation in areas covered under the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.

About Joshimath, the rates for residential buildings will be calculated based on the plinth area rates of CPWD. The cabinet also decided that the rates of compensation would be decided after reports of multiple technical institutions. The rates for residential buildings will be calculated based on the plinth area rates of CPWD. After deducting the amount of depreciation of a building affected by the cost of the upcoming building, the remaining amount will be reimbursed.

Five slabs are fixed for determining compensation of buildings, shops and other commercial establishments (hotels, dhabas and others.) The compensation will be provided on the basis of the prescribed damage slab. It has also been provided that the affected person dissatisfied with the compensation can appeal before a committee formed under the chairmanship of additional district magistrate Chamoli.

The government has approved a compensation and rehab policy for those affected by the Joshimath land submergence, giving three options in both residential and commercial categories. Disaster-affected residential and commercial land building owners can choose from one of the options:

  • Compensation for a damaged residential building at the prescribed rate; and land compensation based on future rates based on the report of technical institutions.
  • For a person to get compensation for the building, he can get land up to a maximum of 75 sq. meters (50 meters for building construction and 25 meters for cow shed) for the construction of a residential building.
  • One can demand a residential building constructed relative to their land and building.
  • Buildings will be built by the state government

Similarly, there are broad guidelines for business establishments The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti met at the municipality premises on Wednesday. Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, former Dharmadhikari of Badri Kedar Temple Committee, said, “I agree only 50% with the government rehabilitation policy.”

Fine-tuning rehab plan

  • After cutting amount of depreciation of a building from cost of the new building, the remaining amount will be reimbursed
  • Five slabs are fixed for determining compensation of buildings, shops and other commercial establishments
  • The compensation will depend on the prescribed damage slab
  • One can get land up to a maximum of 75 sq. meters, including 25sq for cow shed
