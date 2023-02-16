Experts say dust may cut winter rain intensity, rabi crops to be hit

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) hit northern India on Wednesday, following which authorities have forecast light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at higher altitudes for the next three to four days. February’s winter rain is beneficial for the rabi crops especially wheat. However, dust storms may reduce the intensity of winter rain which may impact the rabi crops.

In its fresh advisory, IMD said another WD likely to affect north-west India by February 18 which will bring another round of light to moderate rainfall. WD is a weather phenomenon that provides extra tropical storm, that move from west to east across the Himalayan region brings non-monsoonal rain in north-west India.

The dust storm activity at the upper layer of wind troughs circulation will reduce the moisture content in clouds, hence lesser rain, said experts at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi. “Dust is emerging as another new phenomenon impacting our climate,” said an IMD expert, who wished not to be named.

Recently, a rare weather event has been seen in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of February 9-10. The snowfall of that night was yellowish/cream color, and the pictures started making round on social media. The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar had examined and issued the clarification about it.

“Yellowish snowfall over some parts of North Kashmir was dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan & Southern Afghanistan which started around 7 PM travelled Northeast wards and reached North Kashmir around 2 AM,” says Sonam Lotus, a scientist at Meteorological Center, Srinagar.

The dust was analysed by 2nd Generation Weather Satellite (Meteosat-9) of EUMETSAT (European Operational Satellite Agency). Meanwhile, senior scientist Ashim Kumar Mitra at IMD Delhi said the origin of storm was the Mediterranean region. The storm, named Helios, struck Malta, Sicily, southern Italy, and northern areas of Africa. This includes heavy rain, snow, and high winds. “Due to this, strong wind shear affects weather in the Mediterranean, bringing dust over northern parts of the country as seen from the Meteosat Second Generation satellite,” said Mitra.

