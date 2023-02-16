Gopalan Aerospace signs joint venture with Slovakian firm to develop precision drones

Press Release By

Gopalan Aerospace, a leader in the Indian Aerospace Industry, has tied up with MTC Slovakia S.R.O and DEFSYSTECH S.R.O, the pioneers in drone/defence development industry, for development of precision drones in the country.

The joint venture between the companies was signed by Mr. C. Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Aerospace and Peter Ostromecky, President, DEFSYSTECH S.R.O at the Air Show Bangalore 2023.

Under the partnership, the companies will work closely to explore opportunities to develop drone-based service applications in the Indian Defence Sector.

A statement from Gopalan Aerospace stated that the high-precision weapon system AX-2 predator is an attack system of BLOS (Beyond-Line-Of-Sight) guidance type, based on UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) platform. “AX2 Predator is easy-to-deployed light transportable weapon system, often referred in the category of a Loitering munition. This system is designed to support the ground troops which operate in harsh conditions and difficult combat situations,” the statement mentioned.

According to Prabhakar, the product is developed in India under the Make In India Policy of the government. “Drones have become a need for the country. Gopalan Aerospace is a leader in Aerial Targets, Drones and UAV’s for the Indian Defence Sector and our only motive with this tie up is to see what best can be done for the defence sector of our country”, he said.

Gopalan Aerospace has worked on radars and drones in their Bangalore facility and has also received the ET Achievers award for Emerging Startup of the Year.

Speaking about the tie up, Peter Ostromecky, President, DEFSYSTECH S.R.O said “we are excited about this collaboration with Gopalan Aerospace and are looking forward to work together for the Defence Industry”.

AX2 PREDATOR

Deployment of the System

The main purpose of the system is to search, identify and destroy High Value targets (HVT) using direct hit, while destroying its ow platform. It is predetermined for tactical-level command of mechanized infantry, reconnaissance units or direct fire support units in asymmetrical, symmetrical or local conflicts, as well as peace keeping missions worldwide.

The target is terminated by using purpose-build high explosive warhead which reduces collateral damage. The use of the jet engine favors the system against other competing platforms, the value added is much higher cruise speed together with fast operational area entry system.

Technical Characteristics

● Operational Range - Up to 120KM

● Cruise Speed/VNE - 320/420

● Flight Endurance - Up to 30 minutes

● UAV Weight MTOW - 30 KG

● Warhead Weight - 3 KG

● Maximum Permissible Overload - 6 G

● Wing Span - 2.2 Meters

● Length - 2 Meters

● Control Modes - Semi automatic and Automat

● Operational Temperatures - 40° C - + 50° C

● Operational Altitude - Up to 6000 Meters

● Fuel - A1

Gopalan Aerospace ties up with Czech Republic Group for Passive Radars

Gopalan Aerospace signed a joint venture with Omnipol Group, a partner of Czech government institutions and NATO in the field of defence and security, to integrate Passive Radars for the Indian Defence Industry in the border areas.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. C. Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Aerospace and Podpera Jiri, President Omnipol Group at the Air show - Bangalore 2023.

Under the partnership, the companies will work closely to explore opportunities to develop Radar-based service applications in the Indian Defence Sector.

A statement from Gopalan Aerospace stated that the Passive Surveillance ESM Tracker (PET) VERA-NG is the most advanced system utilizing the multilateration Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) principle. “The unique system is designed for detection, localization, tracking and identification of the air, ground and naval targets as well as exceptional pulse and continuous wave signal analysis,” the statement mentioned.

According to Prabhakar, this partnership will likely be utilised as a means to develop the company’s own competencies in the area of passive detection. “The product is developed in India under the Make In India Policy of the government. Passive Radar has become a need for the country. It is the first passive Radar developed and manufactured in India under a Joint Venture with Omnipol,” he said.

Gopalan Aerospace has worked on radars and drones in their Bengaluru facility and has also received the ET Achievers award for Emerging Startup of the Year.

Representing the Prague-based Omnipol Group, President Podpera Jiri said “we are excited about this collaboration with Gopalan Aerospace and are looking forward to work together for the Defence Industry”.



VERA-NG PASSIVE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

The Passive long-range reconnaissance and monitoring systems are designed for detection, identification and monitoring of air, ground and naval targets.

VERA-NG supports cross-border, long-term and long-range surveillance without alerting neighbouring nations. The system emits zero electromagnetic energy making it ‘invisible‘, i. e. it sees without being seen. It also provides strategic ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) information to collect, process and evaluate the ESM data for reference database.

System parameters

• Frequency range- 50 MHz – 18 GHz

• Instantaneous bandwidth- 1,000 MHz

• Range- up to 400 km

• Instantaneous Field of View- 120º (Surveillance field of view 360º)

• Azimuth accuracy- 0.01º

• Tracking capability- 2D/3D

• Tracking capacity- 500 real time tracks Radar, SIF/IFF, ADS-B, DME/TACAN

• Processed signals (emitters), AIS, Data Links, Continuous Wave signals,

jammers

• System composition- Stationary/deployable

• Target library capacity- 10,000 targets

• System interoperability- UFE (AST 248, 249), AST 34, 48, 62, XML (Spot

report)

• Environmental conditions- STANAG 4370-A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, C0, C1

• EMC- MIL-STD-461F

• Training- Full scale training provided by former military operators



(This is a press release from the company and has been carried as given without any editorial intervention.)

