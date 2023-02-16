Govt appoints nodal officers to track MoUs

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Upbeat over the response from the investors at recently concluded Global Investors Summit-2023, the Uttar Pradesh government, maintaining the momentum, has pulled up the socks to bring the proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore to the ground with CM Yogi Adityanath deciding to set up investment implementation units across 75 districts of the state with the appointment of a nodal officer to ensure implementation of every MoU.

As per the highly placed official sources, the CM issued instructions over setting up of the implementation units to hold ground breaking ceremonies to implement the proposals received for various district with next six months.

After reviewing the department wise proposals received at a high-level meeting, CM Yogi concluded that the state was in a ready situation to implement at least 13,000 proposals of investments worth Rs 16 lakh crore received at the UPGIS-2023. The CM also directed the officials to set up call centre for swift and speedy redressal of the issues of foreign investors.

