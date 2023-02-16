Jaipur Diary: CM inaugurates first free private hosp for animals

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the country’s first Hi-Tech and free Animal-Bird Hospital and Mobile Trauma Center in the private sector In Rajasthan’s Baran district on Tuesday. The Shri Mahavir Animal-Bird hospital has 3 modular operation theatres, diagnostic labs, wards with a capacity of 300 beds and post-operative wards for all kinds of birds and animals. A team of 10 doctors, 40 compounders and 50 caretakers will be present where 10 ambulances are being kept to bring sick and injured animals and birds from Kota, Baran and Bundi districts. It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

State BJP abuzz with next LoP question

With BJP strongman Gulabchand Kataria being appointed as the Governor of Assam, all eyes are focussed on who will be the next Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Names of many leaders including Vasundhara Raje and Rajendra Rathore are doing the rounds. Some leaders of the pro-Raje camp say that Vasundhara will get the coveted post as a sign of her growing importance; others say that she will get the responsibility of Chief of Election Campaign Committee instead of LoP as there will not be much work in the Vidhansabha after the budget session. It will depend on the BJP and what role it wants Raje to play.

Kiara-Sid wedding enthralls Jaisalmer

The desert district of Jaisalmer, popularly known as the Golden City, was lit up with the presence of Bollywood celebrities last weekend. The most awaited wedding of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took place on February 7 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their families and close friends. After the couple tied the knot, Siddharth and Kiara shared the first pictures of their wedding and sought everyone’s blessings for their new life. In the picture, Siddharth was seen kissing Kiara. Sharing the picture, Kiara wrote, “Now you’re permanently booked.” Besides other glamorous aspects, Kiara’s ring has become the hottest topic of discussion.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the country’s first Hi-Tech and free Animal-Bird Hospital and Mobile Trauma Center in the private sector In Rajasthan’s Baran district on Tuesday. The Shri Mahavir Animal-Bird hospital has 3 modular operation theatres, diagnostic labs, wards with a capacity of 300 beds and post-operative wards for all kinds of birds and animals. A team of 10 doctors, 40 compounders and 50 caretakers will be present where 10 ambulances are being kept to bring sick and injured animals and birds from Kota, Baran and Bundi districts. It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 20 crore. State BJP abuzz with next LoP question With BJP strongman Gulabchand Kataria being appointed as the Governor of Assam, all eyes are focussed on who will be the next Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Names of many leaders including Vasundhara Raje and Rajendra Rathore are doing the rounds. Some leaders of the pro-Raje camp say that Vasundhara will get the coveted post as a sign of her growing importance; others say that she will get the responsibility of Chief of Election Campaign Committee instead of LoP as there will not be much work in the Vidhansabha after the budget session. It will depend on the BJP and what role it wants Raje to play. Kiara-Sid wedding enthralls Jaisalmer The desert district of Jaisalmer, popularly known as the Golden City, was lit up with the presence of Bollywood celebrities last weekend. The most awaited wedding of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took place on February 7 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their families and close friends. After the couple tied the knot, Siddharth and Kiara shared the first pictures of their wedding and sought everyone’s blessings for their new life. In the picture, Siddharth was seen kissing Kiara. Sharing the picture, Kiara wrote, “Now you’re permanently booked.” Besides other glamorous aspects, Kiara’s ring has become the hottest topic of discussion. Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com